US failed in its aggression on Yemen since day one

Speaking on Sunday, the senior Yemeni official said that "We have obtained information that proves that the invasion of Yemen failed before it even began."

"If America mobilizes its forces more than before, it means that it has failed," Al-Mashat said.

"If the American enemy mobilizes more troops with this insane administration, it will assure us [in continuation of the path]," he added.

"We will not back down from our principled position on assisting Gaza until the aggression against Gaza is stopped and the siege on the enclave is lifted," he continued.

The head of Yemen's Supreme Political Council highlighted that "Unfortunately, we are witnessing unprecedented humiliation on the part of Arab regimes, which sometimes amounts to collusion with the enemy."

"The heinous crimes in Gaza, its blockade, and the humiliation of Arab countries in response to it forced us to do something," Al-Mashat continued to underscore.

The US and Israel are killing to sideline the Palestinian people, and this is something that the Yemeni people do not accept," he also asserted.

He called on the Americans to wake up and not to pin hope on foolish Donald Trump, adding "I wonder why should anyone pin hope on Trump. "

"Had not Trump been stupid and foolish, his aircraft carriers wouldn't have been set on fire," head of Yemen's Supreme Political Council further said.

