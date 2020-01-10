De-escalation viable only after US withdrawal from region: Hatami

In a telephone conversation with his Japanese counterpart Tarō Kōno, Iranian Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Amir Hatami described the assassination of a country’s top military official by another country on the soil of a third country as an “unprecedented” and “great” crime, adding “according to a UN Security Council resolution, the US action is a true example of state terrorism.”

Brigadier General Hatami cited the presence of Americans as the main cause of tensions and instability in the region and said, "in order to de-escalate and establish security and stability in the region, we must end the occupation and intervention of the US as soon as possible."

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, as the largest littoral state in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman, has always played a role in securing regional waters, and those who seek to contribute to the de-escalation and stabilization of the region should remind the Americans, who are the cause of insecurity in the region, to leave the region,” Hatami added.

In the telephone conversation, Brigadier-General Hatami also called on all independent and free states to condemn the terrorist act of the US government in assassinating Lt. Gen. Soleimani.

The Japanese defense minister, for his part, said his country is ready to make efforts for de-escalation, peace and stability in the region.

He also emphasized his country's decision against participating in any US-led military coalitions in the region.

