8 January 2020 - 18:02

US, Israel obvious enemies of Muslims: Yemen Ansar Allah

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) –“The Islamic Ummah is faced with obvious enemies, who seek doing harms, and the pioneers of those enemies are the US and Israel,” Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, leader of the Yemeni revolution movement Ansar Allah, said on Wednesday.

He noted that the US has interfered in the affairs of Arabic states and has made conspiracy plots against Islamic countries.

“The US does not respect countries which follow or obey it,” he said.

“American people talk of Trump’s arrogance but Saudi media praise him,” al-Houthi added.

“The US milks Saudi Arabia and protects it; that is the relation between the shepherd and its cow,” he added.

He named the US’ assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis as a true sample of aggression.

“The US is not rightful to do any military operation in Iraq,” he underlined.

“US’ presence in the region will improve conspiracies, stabilize colonization and suppresses regional nations,” he added.

Al-Houthi lauded Iran’s airstrikes against US airbases in Iraq as wise.

