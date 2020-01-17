Defense min. announces readiness to respond harshly to any adventurous measure

Referring to the assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani by the US terrorist forces in Baghdad, he said “once more, the Americans showed their terrorist face to the world.”

“Soleimani’s martyrdom will not put an end to resistance but is a revival for the Resistance Axis,” he added.

He called for all the regional countries and independent ones in the world to condemn the US’ assassination of the Iranian General.

Calling for regional stability, the Turkish minister Hulusi Akar, for his part, noted that no one will take advantage of tensions in the region.

He also called for the continuation of Iran-Turkey cooperation on mutual and regional issues.

In his earlier remarks on Thursday, Hatami referred to the role of Iran’s missile power in response to the US heinous act in the assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Soleimani, reiterating that “the United States gave in to Iran’s high missile capability and potential.”

MNA/4827564