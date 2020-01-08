Iran rightful to defense itself against US attacks: Syria

According to SANA, Syria indicated that the US should learn how to give up the approach of subjugating the others and its attempt to impose the US hegemony and will on them.

An official source at the Foreign and Expatriate Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday “The Syrian Arab Republic announces its full solidarity with the brotherly people of Iran in what they are facing, and it affirms Iran’s right to defend itself in the face of the US threats and attacks.”

The source added “Syria at the same time holds the US regime responsible for all the consequences which are taking place due to its reckless policy and the arrogant mentality which governs its acts and makes them acts of gangs, not states’ policies.”

The source continued that “The Syrian Arab Republic affirms that the free states have the right to respond to the aggression on them in the ways which they find suitable and the US should learn how to give up the approach of subjugating the others and imposing the US hegemony and will on them, and it asserts that the US regime is the first and last responsible one for stirring up sedition, prejudices, and turbulence in the region.”

MNA/SANA