Envoy elaborates on content of last message Martyr Soleimani was carrying

Three days after the assassination of the Iranian commander, Iraqi the time PM Adel Abdol Mahdi said Martyre Soleimani was carrying a message to Baghdad including Iran's response to Saudi Arabia's letter and Iraq was to submit it to the Saudi officials.

Masjedi, on Tuesday, said that the reason for the IRGC commander's trip to Baghdad was transferring Iran's message about its positive stances towards Baghdad's measures.

"The message was about Iran's stance towards combat against terrorism and expansion of security, stability, and peace in the region," he added, providing no further details about the content of the message.

The ambassador reiterated Iraq's role in resolving regional issues, announcing Iran's high tendency for resolving disputes with Saudi Arabia and Emirates as soon as possible. He said Iran hails Iraq's efforts or those done by other countries for reducing Iran- Saudi tensions.

Masjedi noted that IRGC's missile attack on the US airbase in Ain al-Asad must not be translated into a threat to Iraq's sovereignty but it was just a response to the US' assassination of Martyr Soleimani.

He, elsewhere, urged regional countries to stop the US from interfering in regional affairs.

US terrorist forces assassinated IRGC Quds Force commander Soleimani along with deputy PMU Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in an air raid on Jan. 3. Iran called it an act of ‘state terrorism’ and vowed to take ‘harsh revenge’ which came five days later when Iranian missiles hit US’ Ain al-Assad military base in Iraq. Tehran said the response was the first slap, noting that the ultimate revenge is to oust American forces from the region.

ON January 8., Abdul Mahdi's spokesman said he had received word from Iran that its response to the US assassination of its top general was either imminent or under way.

MNA/FNA13981115000758