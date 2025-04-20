  1. World
  2. Middle East
Apr 20, 2025, 8:38 PM

Israel killing of paramedics ‘atmosphere of impunity in Gaza’

Israel killing of paramedics ‘atmosphere of impunity in Gaza’

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – Israeli political analyst Akiva Eldar says Israel’s killing of the Palestinian paramedics points to an “atmosphere of impunity” for human rights abuses in Gaza.

“What we know is that we cannot trust the Israeli [military]. Unless The New York Times would have gotten hold of that video clip, I don’t think that we would know the truth,” Eldar told Al Jazeera. “It would be another cover-up.”

“There is an atmosphere of impunity in Gaza,” he added.

“Every soldier is the general, and he can decide how to behave and what to do. And Israeli public opinion was, in the best case, indifferent and, in the worst case, was supporting this kind of conduct, so I hope something will happen.”

MNA

News ID 230833
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News