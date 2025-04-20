Israel killing of paramedics ‘atmosphere of impunity in Gaza’

“What we know is that we cannot trust the Israeli [military]. Unless The New York Times would have gotten hold of that video clip, I don’t think that we would know the truth,” Eldar told Al Jazeera. “It would be another cover-up.”

“There is an atmosphere of impunity in Gaza,” he added.

“Every soldier is the general, and he can decide how to behave and what to do. And Israeli public opinion was, in the best case, indifferent and, in the worst case, was supporting this kind of conduct, so I hope something will happen.”

MNA