NIOC to launch 15 energy optimization projects

The National Iranian Oil Company has introduced 15 major energy optimization projects in the industrial, construction and transportation sectors to attract investment as part of its broader goal to reduce energy consumption. These projects present diverse opportunities for domestic and foreign private sector participation.

On April 22, at the "Transformation in Investment and Development in Iran’s Upstream Oil and Gas" event, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) will present 200 investment opportunities to domestic and foreign investors.

Among them, 15 large-scale energy optimization projects in industry, construction and transportation will be highlighted as a major step toward improving energy efficiency. These projects are expected to save the equivalent of 70 million barrels of crude oil per year in national energy consumption.

Six major projects aim to optimize production processes, primarily in energy-intensive industries. They are projected to save 6,157 thousand barrels of crude oil annually. Key objectives include modernizing production lines and upgrading energy systems.

Three large-scale projects focus on optimizing heating, cooling and lighting systems in government and residential buildings. Implementation is expected to save 11,593 thousand barrels of crude oil per year.

Six key projects include modernizing public transport fleets, expanding electric vehicles and improving fuel efficiency in heavy vehicles. These initiatives are estimated to save 51,763 thousand barrels of crude oil annually.

Managed by the Iranian Fuel Consumption Optimization Company, these projects are projected to save a total of 70 million barrels of crude oil equivalent per year (190,000 barrels per day). The significant investment underscores the government’s commitment to transforming the country’s energy consumption model.

Officials predict that successful implementation could position Iran as a regional model for energy management. Additional benefits include lower production costs, environmental protection and sustainable job creation.

At the event, the NIOC will present over 200 investment opportunities to large, medium and small investors under various contractual frameworks.

