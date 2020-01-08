Twitter blocks one of Leader's accounts

The measure has been taken after the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq after launching a wave of attacks in early hours of Wednesday to retaliate the US assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander, Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

In a live TV address on Wednesday, the Leader said “The US plots for Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon were all foiled by this great martyr. The US wanted for Iraq to be nothing more than dairy cattle, but Hajj Qasem helped this expansive front [against the US].”

“For Lebanon, the US intends to deprive the country of Hezbollah, but Hezbollah has been becoming stronger by the day.”

Talking about Iran’s retaliation for the US assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani, the Leader said “our revenge was a different matter, which was carried out last night,” referring to IRGC missile strikes on the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq.

“What is important in addition to retaliation is that military operations do not suffice. It is important to end the US corrupting presence in the region,” the Leader stressed.

“Americans are insisting on bringing corruption and destruction into our dear Iran. Talks of sitting down at the negotiating table is a preface to interventions, which must end. Regional nations do not accept the US presence and its meddling measures,” he added.

“The US enmity toward Iran is not temporary; it’s inherent. It is a ‘gross mistake’ to think if we took a step back and comprised, the US would stop its enmity,” he stressed.

