Iranians to hold demo against journalist’s detention in US tomorrow

Students, journalists and people from other backgrounds are going to stage a demonstration in front of Switzerland embassy in Tehran to show their anger towards the United States administration for illegally detaining an Iranian-American anchorwoman who works for the Tehran-based English-language news channel Press TV.

As it has been announced, the protest rally is scheduled to begin tomorrow Sunday at 10 am local time in front of the US Interests Section of Swiss Embassy.

Marzieh Hashemi, who was born in the US as Melanie Franklin, was detained upon arrival at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sunday, as a material witness in an unspecified investigation.

