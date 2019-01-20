Hashemi’s arrest, a clear violation of ‘human rights’ by US

Mahmoud Abbassi, the justice minister's deputy for human rights and foreign affairs, said Sunday that the US’ inhumane treatment with Hashemi and depriving her of meeting with her family is a blatant violation of human rights and proves that Washington is not committed to any of the principles that it uses as pretexts to attack its critics.

Noting that the concept of human rights has become a victim of the US’ political wishes, the official said this is an unacceptable move by Washington, demanding her immediate release.

Hashemi, a US citizen born as Melanie Franklin, was detained upon arrival at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sunday, but wasn't allowed to contact her family until late Tuesday.

