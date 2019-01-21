Iranian judiciary chief orders legal officials to secure release of jailed journalist

The head of Iranian Judiciary Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani has called on Iranian legal authorities to use all the legal tools to secure the release of Iranian anchorwoman Marzieh Hashemi, who is held in the United States without any charges.

Amoli Larijani lashed out at the US authorities for the illegal arrest of Hashemi, expressing his suprise at that the case of detained Iranian journalist which shows for the first time a country imprisons its own citizens as a witness without certain charges.

The Iranian judiciary chief said that based on the evidence, the United States has arrested her because she used to advocate the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He ordered the prosecutor-general to take all necessary measures to secure Hashemi’s release in accordance with the Iranian Administrative Civil Procedure.

Iranian judiciary chief further rebuked Hashemi's detention, saying her arrest showed US double standards with regard to human rights.

KI/4519808