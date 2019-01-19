Marzieh Hashemi's family and friends demand her immediate release: letter

In a Saturday letter, reviewed by Mehr News Agency, the family and friends of Hashemi said, “In light of the new information contained in the order by the Chief Judge of District Court for the District of Columbia wherein it is clearly stated that Ms. Hashemi is not accused of any crime and has cooperated with the judicial proceedings and as to the fact that she does not pose a flight risk which was the basis for her arrest under the ‘material witness’ law, there no longer is a need for her continued incarceration.”

“We demand that Ms. Hashemi be immediately released from prison and be allowed to give testimony as an ordinary witness under conditions as determined by the judge,” they stressed.

Marzieh Hashemi, who was born in the US as Melanie Franklin, was detained upon arrival at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sunday, as a material witness in an unspecified investigation.

It is not immediately clear what case Hashemi's testimony is of interest.

Hashemi has been appointed an attorney and has made two appearances in federal court since her arrest, the document noted.

Her arrest has drawn condemnation and criticism from the highest levels of the Iranian and foreign officials, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Hizbollah, and Iran's Organization for Mobilization of the Oppressed (Basij).

