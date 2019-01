"The United States has begun a political game by detention of Press TV's Marzieh Hashemi; if she is not released immediately, it is not the US which will end that game," Amir-Abdollahian wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

Hashemi, a US citizen born as Melanie Franklin, was detained upon arrival at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sunday, but wasn't allowed to contact her family until late Tuesday.

