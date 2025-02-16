Gaza death toll rises, health ministry says

The Gaza Health Ministry has released its latest report on the number of casualties in Israel’s war on the territory, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement on Telegram, it said a total of seven deaths and five injuries were recorded at the hospitals of the enclave in the past 24 hours.

This brought the confirmed number of people killed in Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023 to at least 48,271, with 111,693 others wounded, the ministry added.

The statement stressed that many victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.

MNA