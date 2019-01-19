Human rights groups protest to arrest of Marzieh Hashemi at BBC wall

Displaying a photo of Marzieh Hashemi, the projection was conducted on Friday evening and reads as its topic “FREE MARZIEH HASHEMI.”

It goes on to describe Hashemi as a “Journalist Abducted for Exposing US Crimes Against the Oppressed.”

"We strongly condemn the abduction of Marzieh Hashemi. She is being punished for her forthright reporting, in exposing the crimes of Empire against the oppressed, both internationally and in the United States. She is a political prisoner, we demand her immediate release," said the chair of Inminds Human Rights Group Abbas Ali, its website reported.

US-born anchor Hashemi was detained upon arrival at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sunday, but wasn't allowed to contact her family until late Tuesday.

She told her family that US officials have treated like her like a “criminal”. Hashemi has only been allowed to wear a T-shirt, and is currently using another one to cover her head. According to her daughter, she has been denied bread or other food permissible under Islamic law and offered only pork as a meal.

A court document published on Friday indicates that is being held in the United States as a material witness and has not been accused of any crimes. According to the document, she is expected is to be released from a Washington, D.C. detention facility after she testifies before "a grand jury investigating violations of U.S. criminal law."

