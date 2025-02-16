Leaked doc reveal US strategies to prolong Russia-Ukraine war

UNSC experts devised secret terror blueprints, including improvised explosive devices (IED) inspired by Iraqi insurgents to sabotage Russia’s infrastructure to propaganda “from ISIL’ playbook,” according to the documents published on Saturday, PressTV reported.

The documents reveal UNSC created a “playbook” of extreme terror operations for Ukrainian forces to use in fighting against Russia.

The documents reviewed by The Grayzone show how a group of academics and military-intelligence operatives, some of them assigned to the UNSC from other US government agencies, including the Central Intelligence Agency, National Security Agency, the State Department, and the Pentagon laid out schemes which would lead to the US “helping Ukraine resist” against the superior Russian troops.

The plans devised by the UNSC for Ukraine also aimed to “prolong” the US-led collective West’s proxy war “by virtually any means short of American and NATO forces deploying to Ukraine or attacking Russia.”

The terror operations included covert military action and psychological operations targeting Russian civilians, with the UNSC experts explicitly stating, “We need to take a page from ISIL’ playbook.”

Planting “smart” bombs on Russian trains, railways and power plants, and other civilian targets was included in the UNSC terror playbook.

Ukrainian forces repeatedly crossed Russia’s clearly stated red lines by enacting the terror operations given in the UNSC playbook’s instructions.

Other terror operations cited in the playbook were “cyberattacks on Russia by ‘patriotic hackers’ with deniability,” and flooding Kyiv with “unmanned combat air vehicles.”

UNSC suggested providing extensive training to “Ukrainian expatriates” in using Javelin and Stinger missiles.

The UNSC experts handed the plans directly to Col. Tim Wright, who was then the Director for Russia in the Biden administration’s National Security Council. The terror plans were outsourced through third parties to ensure “plausible deniability.”

