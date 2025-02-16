EU plans Trump-style import curbs on food

The European Commission will agree next week to explore greater import limits, according to three officials, a move that would raise tensions with trading partners. Early targets could include US crops such as soyabeans which are grown using pesticides EU farmers are not allowed to use.

“We have very clear signals from the parliament, very clear signals also from the member states and from our farmers: whatever is banned in the EU, it should be banned in the EU, even if it is an imported product,” health commissioner Olivér Várhelyi said in an interview last month.

Trump on Thursday attacked countries that blocked US products, including the EU, which he said barred shellfish from 48 of the US’s 50 states. He has threatened tariffs on those who do not change their policy.

The commission has long opposed calls from France and other member states for reciprocal treatment, arguing that it could be in breach of WTO rules. The body only allows restrictions on scientific grounds that do not discriminate against imports.

The EU bans many pesticides because they damage plants or animals — even as its health agency has ruled that some are safe to ingest at low levels.

The EU plan is included in a Vision for Agriculture road map drawn up by farm commissioner Christophe Hansen. An official with knowledge of the document plans said it referenced the need to abide by international rules.

