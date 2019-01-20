Larijani slams US double standards regarding human rights

Addressing the Parliament’s open session on Sunday, Larijani said the US’ unlawful treatment with the Press TV anchor shows that Washington just claims to respect human rights, while it acts just the way its followers acted in the murder case of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The senior official added that if a very less important case similar to Hashemi’s arrest, or similar to what is currently happening in France, had occurred in Iran, the US and Europeans would have shouted the loudest on “human rights”.

According to him, such measures prove that Washington is not committed to any of the principles that it uses as pretexts to attack its critics.

Hashemi, a US citizen born as Melanie Franklin, was detained upon arrival at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sunday, but wasn't allowed to contact her family until late Tuesday.

