Expediency Council to decide on Palermo, CFT within a month

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of Parliament's open session on Sunday, Falahatpisheh said "the detention of Press TV anchor Marzieh Hashemi, for whatever reason, is contrary to the US Code and international regulations."

"The detention of Iranian journalist Marzieh Hashemi has been ordered by US President Trump, which is totally against the law and we will certainly follow this in international circles and in the form of public diplomacy," he noted.

He noted that this is a reminder of an Act passed in 2001, during the tenure of then US President George W Bush, based on which all rights to civil liberties, freedom of expression and media freedom can be banned in the United States.

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, emphasizing that the arrest of Hashemi is a clear violation of the law given by Trump himself, said "a country claiming to pursue democracy promotion and defense of freedom of expression, arrests this woman who has never violated the principles of professional journalism, only with the order of its president."

Pointing out that this incident reflects the true image of US policy, Falahatpisheh said "the Islamic Republic of Iran will certainly pursue the issue in international circles, in the form of public diplomacy."

"Contrary to the claims of Americans, these are Iranians who are always the victims of US double-standards," he noted.

Pointing to the review of the flaws pointed out by the Guardian Council on the bill on Iran’s accession to the convention against the funding of terrorism (CFT), Fahlatpisheh said the Parliament voted today to the consolidation of its reservations.

"The Guardian Council had pointed out 22 flaws to the bill, but found found only three resolved, and the rest had been referred to the Parliament for further amendment," he noted, adding "seven out of the remaining flaws are directly related to the Expediency Discernment Council, based on Iran's legislation."

"The legislator stipulates that if a judge isuues ruling over some cases in foreign countries, they do not necessarily have to be implemented in our country, except in cases of expediency and, accordingly, Expediency Council is the rsponsible body to make decision regarding these seven flaws," Falahatpisheh underlined.

He added that the Iranian government will not accept anything that is contrary to the Islamic Republic's norms and principles, and this is one of the fundamental reservations of Iran in approving the CFT bill.

He said the bill will be referred to Expediency Council and the advisory body will decide on Palermo and CFT conventions within a month.

LR/4518050