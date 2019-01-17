Hezbollah denounces detention of Iranian anchor Marzieh Hashemi

In a statement released late on Wednesday, Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office described as arbitrary the detention of Hashemi, denouncing the US authorities’ offense against the journalist’s beliefs, Almanar reported

“The Media Relations of Hezbollah voices support with fellow Hashemi and her family, as well as with our dear colleagues in Press TV channel,” the statement said.

Hezbollah also called on “free” media outlets across the world to reveal US’ racism and violations of human rights.

The PressTV journalist has been detained by the FBI after she was apprehended at St. Louis Lambert International Airport while traveling to visit family.

The English-language Iranian network said no charges have been filed against the American-born journalist, adding that no reason was given for her detention.

The journalist told her family that her hijab had been removed against her will during custody, and that US officials denied her access to halal or vegan food for several days, leaving her with only pretzels and bread.

MNA/PR