Iran Basij condemns ‘barbaric’ detention of Iranian journalist by US authorities

The media department of Iranian Basij organization issued a statement on Wednesday to condemn the illegal detention and torturing of the Press TV anchor Marzieh Hashemi in the United States.

The Basij statement condemns Hashemi’s ‘arbitrary’ detention as barbaric and goes on to lash out at forcibly taking off her hijab and beating and chaining her.

The statement adds that inhuman mistreating the Press TV anchor discredited all the US human right claims.

The Basijis continue to say that Americans tortured Hashemi because they knew she was a Muslim woman, adding that they forcibly gave pork to her as an attempt to torture her.

They also condemn preventing her from meeting her relatives while in detention.

At the end, the Basij statement calls for her immediate release.

MNA/4515069