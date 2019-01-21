US still violates civil rights of black men, women: Zarif

"The US govt needs to explain how Marzieh Hashemi—a journalist and grandmother—is such a flight risk that she must be incarcerated until she finishes her testimony to a grand jury," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday in reaction to contnuation of detention of US-born journalist Marzieh Hashemi, an ancher working with Tehran-based Press TV who was detained upon arrival at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, Missouri last Sunday.

The top Iranian diplomat added "50 years after MLK assassination, US still violates the civil rights of black men and women."

