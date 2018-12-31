Crude steel production in Iran rises by 10%

The figures released today by Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade show that the crude steel production in the country rose by 9.8% during the first seven month of Iranian year of 1397 (March 21-October 22, 2018), while during the same period, 11,4 million tons of steel products, 137.6 tons of copper cathode and 211.700 tons of aluminum ingots were produced, which were 3.8%, 76.1% and 3% higher than the same period last year, respectively.

Meanwhile, since the beginning of this Iranian year until the end of the seventh month, the production of alumina declined by 0.5%.

Also, during the same period, Iron ore production increased by 8.8% to 21.16 million tons, while coal concentrations increased by 10.8% to 873.3 tons.

Also the Ministry of Industry figures, over 32.1 tons of cement were produced in the country during the first seven months of this year, which shows a decrease of 3% in comparison to the same period last year.

The production of tiles during this period grew by 2.3% as compared to last year to 210.28 million square meters and the glass containers production increased by 6% to 570.7 tons.

