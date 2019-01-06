  1. Economy
Coal concentrate production in Iran rises by 25%

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – The Iranian Industry, Mine, and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani has said that production of coal concentrate increased by 25% during the first nine months of the Iranian year of 1397 (Mar. 21-Dec. 21, 2018).

Reza Rahmani, the Iranian Industry, Mine, and Trade Minister, made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian business activists in the field of coal production on Sunday afternoon.

“The production of coal concentrate in the 9 months of this year was close to 1.25 million tons, indicating a 25% increase in comparison with the corresponding period last year,” Rahmani said.

“There are significant coal reserves and a reliable market in the country, and in the near future, a comprehensive coal project will be developed for the first time,” the minister added. 

