Iran' sponge iron production at 11% hike in 4 months : IMIDRO

According to a report by Iranian Mines & Mining Industries Development & Renovation, large companies’ chain steel production including concentrate, pellets, sponge iron, and crude steel has increased in the first four months of the current Iranian year by one, 2, 11 and 8%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

During this period, the production of concentrate and pellets has reached more than 16 million and 14.7 million tons, respectively, and the production of sponge iron and crude steel has exceeded 10.5 million and 7.4 million tons.

Also, it is reported that for the first time, the production of aluminum in the first 4 months of the current year reached about 139 thousand tons.

The report suggests that the total aluminum production of Iranian companies has reached 138,781 tons, that this amount is more than 67% of the production performance of the same period last year.

During 4 months of this year compared to the same period last year, the production of the copper cathode has increased by one percent and the amount of Copper Anode production has increased by 3% during this period as well.

