Copper concentrate output tops expectations

According to NCIC, the company’s three major subsidiaries predicted to produce a total of 763,229 tons of copper concentrate during the period, however, all of them outperformed their plan.

NCIC supplies its copper materials through three mines, namely Sarcheshmeh and Meydook in Kerman province and Sungun Copper Mine in northwestern Iran.

Sarcheshmeh Copper Complex, the leading copper producer in Iran, accounted for 529,900 tons, or 60%, of the total figure.

The world’s second largest and the Middle East’s largest open-pit copper mine, Sarcheshmeh is eying to increase its annual copper concentrate output capacity to over one million tons by 2022.

The mine is home to over 826 million tons of proven and 1.2 billion tons of estimated copper reserves, alongside substantial amounts of minerals such as molybdenum, gold and rare metals.

Iran holds about 4 billion tons of estimated copper reserves, according to Geological Survey of Iran.

