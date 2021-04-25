Coal concentrate output volume at 8% growth in 2020: IMIDRO

According to the statistics, two major companies affiliated to IMIDRO managed to produce 715,830 tons of coal concentrate in the country during 12 months of the last Iranian calendar year in 1399 (from March 21, 2020 to March 20, 2021).

In addition, the country produced 664,568 tons of coal concentrate from March 21, 2019 to March 20, 2020).

It should be noted that Tabas and Central Alborz coal production companies extracted 1,669,515 tons of minerals last year (ended March 20, 2020), showing a five percent growth as compared to a year earlier.

According to statistics, 698,184 tons of coal concentrate were dispatched to the domestic companies last year, the rate of which registered a 0.3 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

