Iranian co. sends first galvanized sheet batch to Europe

According to Naeim Imami, chairman of the Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, the company exported 9,135 tons of galvanized sheets to Spain to mark its first export to Europe, Azer News reported referring to Shata news agency.

Revenues worth 5.72 million euros were obtained from the first shipment, he added.

According to the official, the company has produced some 171,150 tons of galvanized sheets since the beginning of this Iranian year (started March 21, 2018).

Some 58,000 tons of the products account for galvanized sheets for cars, while 113,000 tons are the industrial galvanized sheets, Imami added, saying that the production of galvanized sheets increased by 9% during the current year compared to the same period of last year.

The production of the company’s plant has increased from 300,000 to 400,000 tons a year and 300 employees work there.

The plant was built in 2010 in Sefiddasht city of Borujen County, in the southwestern part of the country.

