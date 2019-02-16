Copper cathode output at 61% growth in 10 months

More than 200,000 tons of copper cathode was produced in the country, recording a considerable 61 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Another statistic showed that Sarcheshmeh Refinery Unit in Kerman province produced 117,643 tons of copper cathode in 10 months of current year, recording a significant 147 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Sarcheshmeh Refinery Unit accounted for approx. 59 percent share of country’s total copper production volume.

Likewise, copper anode production volume from March 21 – Jan. 21 hit 257,833 tons, showing a considerable 68 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

With regard to the copper concentrate output volume, about 997,535 tons of copper concentrate was produced in 10 months of the current year, registering a significant growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Statistics of 9-month performance of the National Iranian Copper Industries Company (NICICO) show that copper production volume recorded a significant four percent growth in 10 months of the current year.

In this regard, a number of 13 development projects were put into operation in Sarcheshmeh, Khatounabad and Sirjan industrial units last year, costing over 35,000 billion rials.

