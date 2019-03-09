Largest privately-funded metal production unit goes on stream in Semnan prov.

Governor of Aradan Mojtaba Bourbour was the first speaker on the inaugural ceremony of this industrial and production unit and added, “located on a land area as large as 100 ha, this industrial unit would generate new employment opportunities for 300 job-seeking people.”

Some 66,000 tons of lead and copper are produced in this industrial and production unit annually, he stated.

He went on to say that the ground was broken for the construction operation of this giant project in 2014 after acquisition of land and removal of problems in the fields water, gas and electricity infrastructures.

Development of important economic infrastructures in automotive sector, defense industry and also increasing competitive capability of promotion of exports have been cited as the main aim behind launching this project, Bourbour emphasized.

MA/IRN83236247