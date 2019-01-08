Iran exports 6.5mn tons of steel in eight months

He put the steel volume exported in the past Iranian calendar year in 1396 (ended March 20, 2018) at 9 million tons.

Islamic Republic of Iran accounts for 65 steel production share in the region, he said, adding, “with the studies made in this regard, 25 million tons of steel would be produced by the end of the current Iranian calendar year in 1397 (to end on March 20, 2019).”

Country’s steel output in 2025 Outlook Plan will hit 55 million tons, 34 million tons of which have been produced while the remaining six million tons would be produced in the country, the deputy industry minister added.

Construction operation of eight steel projects is underway in the country, he said, adding, “of eight steel projects, five have become operational while the other two projects would be commissioned in very near future.”

Once these eight steel projects are put into operation by the end of 2021, eight million tons of steel would be added to the current steel output, he emphasized.

Sarghini pointed to the construction of graphite electrode used in steel production industry and said, “construction operation of electrode production unit is underway in the country which would be put into operation in very near future with the aim of minimizing the dependency of this industry on foreign support.”

