Iran sends 19,000 tons of steel products to Turkey via railway

According to Shapour Arsalani, the director general of Azarbaijan Railways General Bureau, the shipment, which was loaded in the central provinces of Kashan and Isfahan, was carried to Turkey via Mahabad station using 439 cargo wagons.

According to the official, this was the first time Mahabad rail station, in the northwestern province, unloaded a rebar consignment.

Iran aims to modify the methods of transporting big consignments to the neighboring and European countries in a bid to facilitate and pace such procedures.

Arsalani noted that plans are high on the agenda to export other products such as sea salt, coal and tar via Tabriz-Turkey railway. Currently, Iran sends these items to foreign markets using trucks.

