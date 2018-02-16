Iran valuable, precious friend to India

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – India’s Former Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid praised Iran's outstanding role in international level and said, “Islamic Republic of Iran under President Rouhani is a valuable and precious friend to India, so that this relationship should be maintained intact.”

He pointed to the amicable and intimate relationship between Iran and India and said, “Iran and India share commonalities in the course of history. Iran has very rich culture and is home to prominent and outstanding poets including Hafez, etc.”

Former Indian FM also referred to the history of political cooperation between Iran and India in previous years and reiterated, “India attaches great importance to Iran and has always won Iranian government’s support in all fields and this relationship is reciprocal.”

When Iran had been put under severe sanctions by US and western countries, India made its utmost effort to back Iran wholeheartedly, he said, adding, “although India acted based on the sanctions imposed by UN against Iran, New Delhi defied US sanctions in return.”

Turning to the friendly cooperation of the two countries in the field of business and economy, Khurshid said, “the two countries of Iran and India have vast trade and economic potentials, so that Iran supplies oil and gas to India. Iran and India enjoy high potentials and capacities for broadening ties in commerce and business sector in particular.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, former Indian foreign minister pointed to a landmark nuclear deal inked between Iran and P5+1 (the five permanent members of UN Security Council plus Germany) and said, “Iran’s nuclear deal dubbed “JCPOA” was a very important and significant deal signed in international level in line with maintaining peace and security.”

It is hoped that Iran’s nuclear deal will spread stability to other countries in the world, he concluded.

Rouhani arrived in Hyderabad, India on Thursday for a three-day visit at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation at the official invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

