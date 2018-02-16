Iran has both negotiating and defensive powers

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – In a meeting with Iranians living in India, Iranian president said that Iran has shown the world it has a great negotiating power in addition to a big defensive power.

In a friendly meeting in India’s Hyderabad on Friday afternoon with Iranian residents in India, President Hassan Rouhani said that Farsi is a language that Iranians are proud of, stressing the need for developing Farsi schools outside Iran.

Rouhani stated that Farsi has shown itself better in the Indian subcontinent better than any other parts of the world, adding that Farsi can accelerate the relations between Iran and India.

The president described the relations between the Indian subcontinent and the Iranian nation as special, and emphasized that the Iranian businessmen transferred the cultural and spiritual goods to India in addition to the commercial goods, adding “the effects of the civilization of Hyderabad and India were the result of the civilization work of the Iranian and Indian nations.”