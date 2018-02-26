German politician eager for trade ties with Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – The head of the Department of Innovation of the Rhineland-Palatinate of Germany Joe Weingarten called for expansion of trade ties between Iran and Germany.

"There is a lot of interest in establishing business relationship between Iran and Germany," said Joe Weingarten the head of the Department of Innovation of the Rhineland-Palatinate of Germany, "We are looking to develop our business relationship with Iran."

Joe Weingarten made the remarks at a joint meeting of the German business delegation with the business activists from Alborz Province of Iran held on Monday in the Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture of the province, expressing his satisfaction with his presence in Iran

"During the visit to the exhibition of the industrial and service capabilities of Alborz Province, which is located in the province's commercial chamber, I have been influenced by the special capacities of this region,” stated the German politician.

Saying that the exhibition is showing industrial, chemical and manufacturing capabilities in the province, he added, "We are interested in establishing economic relations between Iran and Germany, including the powerful province of Alborz.”

"There is a great interest in establishing a business relationship between Iran and Germany, so we are seeking to develop our business relationship with Iran," Weingarten the Director General of the Department of Innovation and Digitization of the State of Rhineland-Palatinate in Germany stated.

Emphasizing that Germany is moving in line with EU policy, said the signed JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action AKA Iran nuclear agreement signed by Iran and Sextet on July 14, 2015, in Vienna) would be a good basis for building the future of the two countries, Iran and Germany.

“We are against anti-Iran sanctions and would like to see good trade leverages between the two countries of Iran and Germany,” reiterated the official.

YNG/4237350