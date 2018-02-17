Deepening Iran-India ties in interest of two nations, regional stability

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani said that deepening of relations between Iran and India, as the two major Asian countries, is beneficial for the two nations and the stability and security of the region.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport of Friday night, Rouhani underlined that "good meetings were held in Hyderabad with Muslim people, as well as with prominent scholars and Iranians living in India."

He added "there are many civilizational monuments in Hyderabad showing how Iranian and Indian cultures are linked."

"Important meetings will be held in New Delhi with the President and Prime Minister of India in various fields of agriculture, modern technology, banking and transportation, which will be an important step in the development of bilateral relations," added Rouhani.

"We will also hold talks with Indian officials on international and regional issues," president added.

Rouhani, who is on an official three-day visit to India, arrived in New Delhi on Friday after visiting Hyderabad in the southern India. He will be officially welcomed by the president and prime minister of India at the presidential palace on Saturday.

During his stay in Hyderabad, he met with scholars in southern India, visited historical monuments of Qutb Shahi, addressed the Friday Prayers and had a cordial meeting with students and Iranians residing in India.After the talks between senior Iranian and Indian officials, documents of cooperation between the two countries will be signed.

LR/PR