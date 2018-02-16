Indian investors licensed for direct investment in Iran with rupee

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Indian government has allowed Iran for doing direct investment with India’s national unit of currency ‘rupee’.

Given the above issue, giant stride has been taken for promoting and expanding economic ties with Iran.

According to an informed source, an Indian-based daily wrote in its latest article that Indian government has issued direct investment’s license with rupee in Iran.

This move taken by Indian government can boom economic ties between the two countries outstandingly, because, Iran will attract more investment from India in this respect, the daily reported.

According to this report, Indian nationals and investors could invest in Iranian banks with rupee. Under the Indian government rules and regulations, investors of this country are obliged to use foreign currencies in other countries.

Generally speaking, Iranian President Rouhani’s visit to India has opened a new chapter of bilateral cooperation in economic ties particularly.

President Rouahni of the Islamic Republic of Iran arrived in Hyderabad, India, at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation at the official visit of Indian PM Narendra Modi, the report concluded.

