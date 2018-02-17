Pres. Rouhani officially welcomed by Indian counterpart, PM

At the official welcoming ceremony, after the national anthems of Iran and India were played, the presidents of the two countries reviewed the honor guards.
During the ceremony, a 21-gun salute was performed in the honor of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and his accompanying delegation, and the Presidents of Iran and India introduced the high-ranking delegates to each other.
Regarding Iran-India relations, Rouhani said "if we can reach the goal of the great relations that our ancestors in Iran and India used to have, we have done a great job."
The official talks and meetings with president and prime minister of India and between the high-level delegations of the two countries will be held at Hyderabad Palace.
Rouhani's official three-day visit to India began on Thursday.
