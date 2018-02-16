Rouhani visits historical sites in Hyderabad

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Iranian president, who is on an official visit to India, visited Qutb SHahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Friday.

The Qutb Shahi Tombs are located in Hyderabad, India. They contain the tombs and mosques built by the various kings of the Qutb Shahi dynasty.

The Qutb Shahi dynasty (or Golconda Sultanate) was a territory in south India. It was initially a highly Persianate Muslim Turkmens dynasty established in the 16th century.

Qutb Shahi sultans used to promote Iranian culture including Persian language. They had close relations with Safavid monarchs in Iran.

The Iranian president also attended the Friday Prayers in Hyderabad and met and talked with Iranian residents in Indian Telangana state.

