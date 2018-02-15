Rouhani arrives in India, set to sign 15 MoUs

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Iranian President Rouhani and his high-ranking politico-economic delegation have arrived in Indian southern city of Hyderabad on Thursday at the official invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

Accompanying the president are Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Vice-President for Economy Mohammad Nahavandian, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Akhoundi, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Shariatmadari, and Rouhani's Chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi.

A trade and economic delegation from the private sector are also accompanying President Rouhani on this three-day visit.

As many as 15 memoranda of understanding and economic agreements are expected to be signed between the two countries.

A joint political statement will also be released by Iran’s Rouhani and India’s Modi.

The two sides will also sign an agreement on expanding consular cooperation, including the facilitation of visa issuance.

During his two-day stop at Hyderabad, President Rouhani will meet with a number of Muslim scholars and deliver a speech at the city’s Friday prayers.

He will then leave Hyderabad for New Delhi on Sat., where he will be officially received by Prime Minister Modi, and hold talks with President Ram Nath Kovind and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Rouhani will also take part in a joint economic forum to discuss ways for expanding bilateral cooperation. Among the key points of discussion is the $500-million Chabahar trilateral agreement which allows Indian goods to reach Afghanistan via the Iranian port without crossing Pakistan’s territory.

