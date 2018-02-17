Pres. Rouhani pays tribute to India’s political, spiritual leader Gandhi

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – In his historic three-day visit to India, at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani paid tribute to the the father of independence and the late political and spiritual leader of India Mahatma Gandhi on Saturday.

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Everyone who thinks about the future and prosperity of mankind, will certainly and definitely be touched by the death of particular human beings in history like Mahatma Gandhi; therefore, what gives hope to free human beings is the vitality of humanly, freedom-seeking and justice-seeking ideas of such people.

At a point in the history of the great country of India, Mahatma Gandhi led his people in driving out colonial forces from his country. One of the hallmarks of his leadership was the promotion of unity, love and friendship, justice, lawfulness and no violence among people with any opinion and cause, which bore the fruit of independence of his country. It goes without saying that the prosperity of human prosperity in the future depends on the rule of law and the establishment of justice, not on the basis of what autocratic powers dictate to the world.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

