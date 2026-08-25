  1. Politics
Aug 25, 2026, 5:28 PM

Iraq’s top judge condemns economic terrorism against Iran

Iraq’s top judge condemns economic terrorism against Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – President of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zaidan has condemned US economic terrorism waged against the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing Iraq will never forget Iran’s unwavering support in fight against terrorism.

Speaking during a meeting with Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei in Tehran on Tuesday, Faiq Zaidan emphasized that Iraq will never forget Iran's support—both during the 2003 events and throughout the years of the terrorism crisis.

Zaidan also condemned "economic terrorism" against Iran and stressed the importance of expanding judicial cooperation between the two nations.

The United States unveiled a new wave of illegal sanctions against Iran under the so-called “Operation Economic Outcast,” threatening secondary penalties against any country or entity maintaining trade ties with Tehran in a failed attempt to achieve through economic coercion what its military aggression could not.

Zaidan called for the full implementation of all signed judicial agreements, noting that such collaboration stems from a firm belief in the necessity of strategic ties between Tehran and Baghdad.

The Iraqi official arrived in Tehran earlier Tuesday for a one-day official visit. Before his trip to Iran, Zaidan also visited Saudi Arabia and Syria.

MNA

News ID 247231

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