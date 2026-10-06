IRGC dismantles remaining Takfiri terrorist cells in SE Iran

The Public Relations Office of Quds Headquarters of IRGC Ground Force, in an announcement issued on Tuesday, stated, “In continuation of the intelligence community's efforts to identify US-Zionist-linked terrorists, a Takfiri terrorist cell, involved in the assassinations of Sunni clerics, including Molavi Yousef Gorgij, Molavi Mohammad Anvar Rigi and also two members of the Law Enforcement Forces (FARAJA) personnel on Zahedan-Khonjak train on July 10, 2026, were identified and dismantled by the provincial intelligence forces.

Following the identification of other members and supporters of the team dismantled at the "Manzel Ab" District in Zahedan, two additional members of the team were killed on October 5, 2026.

In total, eight members of this terrorist team were killed, and two others were arrested.

ccording to the statement, the suspects had received military, bomb-making and assassination training abroad before entering Iran with the intention of carrying out acts of destruction and creating insecurity. They had been staying in safe houses but were identified and apprehended with the help of reports from members of the public and cooperation between the provincial Police and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

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