French Navy announces fire broke out aboard aircraft carrier

The navy said in a statement that the fire was extinguished several hours after it broke out in the morning.

"There were no injuries and no impact was observed on the vessel’s nuclear facilities,” it said, according to Anadolu Agency (AA).

The statement noted that the initial findings suggested that the fire was believed "to have been caused by cutting work with a blowtorch."

The navy reaffirmed that the investigations continued.

The Charles de Gaulle had been reportedly docked in the Toulon roadstead, undergoing a “technical stop,” since late August. It is expected to remain there until early December.

MNA