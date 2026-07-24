Tehran, Baghdad emphasize enhancing judicial coop.

During the meeting, Iran’s judiciary chief said Tehran has no hostility toward neighboring countries and is committed to supporting them, as he called for the expansion of judicial cooperation with Iraq during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi in Tehran.

Ejei emphasized the strong and lasting ties between Iran and Iraq, saying foreign parties would not be able to undermine the relations between the two neighboring nations.

He also praised the Iraqi government and people for their participation in the funeral ceremonies of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, describing the turnout as a sign of the deep religious and cultural bonds between the two countries.

US has subjected the Iranian people to various forms of hostility over the past 47 years, ranging from propaganda and psychological warfare to economic terrorism and security and military plots, he continued.

The only path forward for the US and its president is to abandon their excessive demands and bullying and never entertain the illusion that the Iranian people will surrender, Ejei said, adding that the US hostility and aggression against Iran have reached a peak over the past 18 months.

Iran has no hostility or animosity toward its neighbors and considers them friends.

The visiting Iraqi prime minister, for his part, said Iran does not belong to any particular individual today, but to the ideas and beliefs of its people.

Iraqi people, out of their love and devotion to Imam Hussein, stand with the oppressed and oppose the oppressors, he underlined.

Iraqi Prime Minister al-Zaidi is in Tehran for talks with senior Iranian officials aimed at expanding bilateral relations in various fields.

MNA