Pakistan rejects Reuters report on Saudi troop deployment

The ministry said operational details related to the implementation of the collective defence arrangement remain confidential. It also urged the public and media to rely on official statements issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Office and other relevant authorities rather than reports based on unnamed sources.

The response came after a Reuters report claimed that Pakistan had deployed between 30,000 and 40,000 troops to Saudi Arabia to help protect the kingdom’s land borders and assist with countering drone and missile threats. The report, citing an unnamed Pakistani official, also said Islamabad had not decided to deploy troops to Yemen for combat operations.

In its statement, the information ministry reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the security of Saudi Arabia and the protection of the Haramain Sharifain in Makkah and Madina. It described this commitment as non-negotiable.

The ministry criticised what it called unverified figures and details, saying official authorities should be consulted for information concerning the defence agreement.

MNA