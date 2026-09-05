Iran’s judiciary chief urges BRICS to slam US-Israeli attacks

Addressing the BRICS summit of Judiciary Heads in India, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said the world needs justice more than ever, stressing that justice should not be selective, should not sacrifice the rule of law for political considerations, and should not measure the rights of nations according to their power.

He described BRICS as one of the most important economic and political alliances, saying the bloc has an increasingly important role in shaping a new world order. He noted that BRICS documents have repeatedly emphasized mutual respect, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, the peaceful settlement of disputes and adherence to the UN Charter.

He said the contemporary world, despite scientific and technological advances, is witnessing increasing violations of national sovereignty, widespread breaches of human rights and international humanitarian law, unlawful unilateral sanctions and mounting pressure on independent nations by certain hegemonic powers.

Mohseni Ejei said the Iranian people have paid a heavy price for their independence over the years, adding that Iran has faced a “brutal aggression” by the United States and the Israeli regime over the past year and the current year, saying the attacks and war constituted an illegal act in violation of international norms and were not merely a limited military confrontation.

He said a large number of Iranians, including 168 schoolchildren at a school in Minab, were martyred on the first day of the onslaught, describing this as only part of the crimes committed during a 40-day war. He added that hospitals, educational and cultural centers, residential areas and other infrastructure were also targeted, resulting in the deaths of numerous civilians, including women and children.

The Judiciary chief described the US and Zionist actions as clear instances of war crimes and criticized the indifference of international organizations toward such violations.

He stressed that judicial systems and legal institutions should not remain indifferent to violations of fundamental human rights, the killing of civilians, forced displacement, damage to infrastructure or impunity for perpetrators of international crimes.

He then called on BRICS members to take concrete measures, beginning with condemning violations of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with international law, particularly the UN Charter, and taking necessary steps to prevent further unlawful actions by aggressors.

MNA