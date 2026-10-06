Iran, Thailand have potentials to enhance ties in all fields

Pezeshkian made the remarks while receiving a copy of credentials of the newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Islamic Republic of Iran Sake Nopthaisong on Tuesday, reiterating that Tehran and Bangkok have high potentials to expand their relations in all fields.

Expressing hope for his outstanding role in developing relations between the two nations, Pezeshkian stated, "We hope that your presence and tenure in Iran will pave the suitable way for the further expansion of ties and cooperation between the two countries across all areas.”

Stressing the vast potentials for developing relations between Iran and Thailand, Pezeshkian added that ties between the two nations could be further expanded in economic, scientific, and technological fields.

With a historical perspective, the bonds and relations between the two countries could be further strengthened, he underlined.

The president also highlighted the status and role of ambassadors in developing relations between nations, stating, "The important role of ambassadors lies in establishing and facilitating trade ties, strengthening solidarity and interaction among nations, and paving the way for sharing the capacities and capabilities of the two countries.”

The newly-appointed envoy of Thailand to Tehran, for his part, said, “It is a source of honor and pride for me to have come to Iran, a land of great civilization, and to begin my mission in this civilized country.”

“I have been tasked by the King, the Prime Minister, and the Foreign Minister of Thailand to further develop the friendly and understanding-based relations that exist between the two countries, Nopthaisong emphasized.

The Thai ambassador described increasing the volume of trade between the two countries as one of his most important diplomatic missions, emphasizing, "Increasing the volume of trade is among my key missions, and I will do my utmost efforts to achieve this goal.”

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