Iran urges France to respect HR principles, avoid repression

In a post on his X account, Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei recalled that France had called on Iran in January 2026 to guarantee the right to peaceful protest without fear of reprisals and urged restraint in responding to demonstrations.

He noted that despite calls for revolt from abroad and reports of armed attacks against centers and security forces in Iran, France’s foreign minister had at the time characterized the unrest as a peaceful revolt.

Baqaei contrasted that position with France’s current handling of protests by high school students, saying demonstrations in the country are now being described as “urban violence.” He said the French interior minister appeared far less inclined toward restraint and is calling for rapid intervention and the use of force to restore order.

The Iranian spokesman also noted that the French government has referred to political manipulation and the role of far-left movements in the protests.

Baghaei stressed that violence against police, arson and damage to public property could not be justified, adding that the state has a duty to maintain and restore peace and public order.

However, he said the key contradiction lies elsewhere, questioning why the same conduct and criteria are interpreted differently depending on whether a protester is in Iran or France.

He argued that the issue is not opposition or protest itself, but the application of double standards, stressing that if human rights and the right to protest are universal principles, their definition should not change based on the geographical location of the protester.

MNA